Easy Trip Planners shares rise 5% on Rs 44 crore bulk deal; check details

Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd gained over 5% today after Minerva Ventures Fund bought a 0.5 percent stake in the tourism and travel firm. Minerva lapped up 90 lakh shares at Rs 48.75 per share in a bulk deal. The transaction amounted to Rs 43.87 crore worth of stake in the company.

Easy Trip Planners stock rose 5.53% to Rs 50.95 against the previous close of Rs 48.28 on BSE.

Market cap of Easy Trip Planners stood at Rs 9058 crore. Total 30.16 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.22 crore.

Easy Trip Planners shares have gained 26.44 per cent since the beginning of this year and risen 10.41 per cent in one year.

Meanwhile, Easy Trip Planners on Tuesday announced Leap Year Travel Sale, a special spring sale with extensive discounts across a wide range of travel services. The sale will be held from February 27 to March 5, 2024. The sale is designed to give travellers an extra dose of adventure with irresistible deals on flights, hotels, bus tickets, cab rentals, and holiday packages, said Easy Trip Planners.

The online travel services provider reported a 9.56 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.68 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 against a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.69 crore in the same period last fiscal. Easy Trip Planners operates under the brand EaseMyTrip.

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q3 stood at Rs 160.79 crore as against Rs 136.15 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose to Rs 105.05 crore in the last quarter as compared to Rs 82.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

