scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares rise 5% in early deals, here's why 

Feedback

Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares rise 5% in early deals, here's why 

 The multibagger stock gained 5% to Rs 1,842 against the previous close of Rs 1754.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 20,620 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
GRSE shares are trading lower than the 10 day, 20 DAY, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. GRSE shares are trading lower than the 10 day, 20 DAY, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rose over 5% in early deals today after the defence major said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) for the fabrication, supply and launching of double-lane class 70 modular steel & bailey bridges. 

The multibagger stock gained 2.5% to Rs 1,840 against the previous close of Rs 1754.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 20,620 crore. GRSE stock has gained 122% in a year and risen 495% in two years.

GRSE stock logged a turnover of Rs 7.59 crore with 0.43 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. The stock touched its record high of Rs 2834.60 on July 5, 2024 and fell to its a 52-week low of Rs 648.05 on October 26, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the GRSE stock stands at 32.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. It has a one-year beta of 1.2, signaling high volatility during the period.

GRSE shares are trading lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is mainly engaged in the construction of warships.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 30, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement