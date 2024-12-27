scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Gensol Engineering shares in focus today on order win from NTPC 

Feedback

Gensol Engineering shares in focus today on order win from NTPC 

Gensol Engineering stock slipped 4.61% to Rs 713.35 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 747.80 on BSE. Market cap of Gensol Engineering fell to Rs 2701.66 crore

Gensol Engineering shares were trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Gensol Engineering shares were trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd are in news today after the firm said it has secured an EPC contract worth Rs 897.47 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy Development for 225 MW grid-connected solar PV projects at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III), Khavda, Gujarat. The project includes three years of operation and maintenance.

Related Articles

Gensol Engineering stock slipped 4.61% to Rs 713.35 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 747.80 on BSE. Market cap of Gensol Engineering fell to Rs 2701.66 crore. Gensol Engineering stock has lost 6.33% in one year and fallen 16% since the beginning of this year. The stock has a one-year beta of 0.6, indicating low volatility during the period.

Total 0.59 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.25 crore on BSE.

"This contract entails the Development of 225MW-AC (Equivalent To 276 MWDC) Grid Connected Solar PV Projects at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III), Khavda located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. The total bid value for this project, including operations and maintenance (O&M) for a duration of three years, amounts to approximately INR 897.47 crores, inclusive of taxes and duties. The contract between NTPC REL and Gensol Engineering Limited was formally executed last week, marking a substantial milestone for both entities in their pursuit of advancing renewable energy infrastructure in India," said Gensol.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 26, signaling the stock is oversold on charts. Gensol Engineering shares were trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Gensol Engineering is a part of the Gensol group of companies, which offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the development of solar power plants.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 27, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Gensol Engineering Ltd
Gensol Engineering Ltd