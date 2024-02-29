scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
GPT Healthcare shares make a strong D-St debut; stock lists at 16% premium at Rs 216.15 on BSE

Feedback

GPT Healthcare shares make a strong D-St debut; stock lists at 16% premium at Rs 216.15 on BSE

The listing of GPT Healthcare can be said on the better-than-expected lines despite the company commanding a premium of Rs 17-18 in the grey market.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
GPT Healthcare's initial public offering (IPO) was priced between Rs 177 and Rs 186 per share, with a lot size of 80 equity shares. GPT Healthcare's initial public offering (IPO) was priced between Rs 177 and Rs 186 per share, with a lot size of 80 equity shares.

Shares of GPT Healthcare made a better-than-expected debut at Dalal Street on Thursday as the stock was listed at Rs 216.15 on BSE, a premium of 16.21 per cent over its issue price of Rs 186 apiece. Similarly, the stock was listed at a premium of 15.59 per cent on the given issue price at Rs 215 on the NSE. The listing of GPT Healthcare can be said on the better-than-expected lines despite the selling pressure in the broader markets as the company was commanding a premium of Rs 17-18 in the grey market over the issue price, ahead of listing, suggesting a listing pop of 10 per cent to the investors. GPT Healthcare's initial public offering (IPO) was priced between Rs 177 and Rs 186 per share, with a lot size of 80 equity shares. The company successfully raised Rs 525.14 crore through its primary offering, comprising a fresh share sale of Rs 40 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2.60 crore equity shares. The subscription window for the IPO was open from February 22 to February 26. The IPO garnered decent interest, with an overall subscription rate of 8.52 times, mostly driven by strong participation from qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs). QIBs subscribed 17.30 times their quota, while NIIs subscribed 11.02 times. Retail investors also showed enthusiasm, with a subscription rate of 2.44 times. Established in 1989, Kolkata-headquartered GPT Healthcare operates a network of mid-sized, multi-specialty hospitals in Eastern India under the brand name ILS Hospitals, offering comprehensive healthcare services with a focus on secondary and tertiary care. The company operates four hospitals, with two in Kolkata, one in Howrah, and one in Agartala, Tripura.  

During the bidding process, brokerage firms recommended subscribing to the IPO for long-term investment. JM Financial served as the sole book running lead manager for the GPT Healthcare IPO, with Link Intime India acting as the registrar for the issue.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 29, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement