HAL OFS to kick off today; PFC, IGL boards to consider dividend payments; Midhani shares to go ex-dividend today

The two-day offer for sale (OFS) by Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) will kick off on Thursday. Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) will turn ex-dividend today. The boards of Power Finance Corportion (PFC) and Indraprastha Gas (IGL) will consider proposals of dividend payment today. Radhika Jeweltech, whose board meet was postponed earlier, will consider a proposal of stock split today.

HAL OFS kicks off today

The Centre would sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in the aerospace and defence PSU firm. The floor price for the same has been fixed at Rs 2,450 per share, a 6.6 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price. The stake sale is valued at Rs 2,867 crore, based on a floor price. The government has proposed to sell up to 1.75 per cent or 58,51,782 shares of the face value of Rs 10 each of the company. Non-retail Investors can participate in the HAL OFS on March 23 and retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids can participate on March 24. About 10 per cent of the offer size is reserved for retail investors subject to the receipt of valid bids.

Midhani shares to turn ex-dividend

Shares of Midhani would turn ex-dividend today. Midhani had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.68 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 14.

PFC, IGL boards to consider dividend payments

PFC will consider a proposal relating to the declaration of fourth dividend for FY23 today. The company said April 1 will be the record date for the interim dividend if any, declared at the board meeting. The payment date for the interim dividend if any, declared shall commence on and from Wednesday, March 29. In the case of IGL, record date purpose of payment of interim dividend, if so, declared by the board, will be Friday, March 31.

Radhika Jeweltech to consider stock split

Radhika Jeweltech said the board of directors of the company will consider and approve stock split today. The board meeting was earlier scheduled to take place on March 16 but was postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

