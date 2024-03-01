scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Hindalco Industries shares gain as CLSA sees 24% upside

Feedback

Hindalco Industries shares gain as CLSA sees 24% upside

Hindalco Industries shares rose 3.75% to Rs 522 against the previous close of Rs 503.10 on BSE. Market cap of Hindalco Industries rose to Rs 1.16 lakh crore on BSE.

Hindalco Industries shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Hindalco Industries shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.
SUMMARY
  • Total 3.37 lakh shares of Hindalco Industries changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.45 crore.
  • Hindalco Industries shares have a one-year beta of 0.4, indicating low volatility during the period.
  • The stock is down 9.61% in a month. After the correction, CLSA said concerns regarding the company are overdone.

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd rose nearly 4% today after global brokerage CLSA upgraded the firm to ‘buy’. It assigned a price target of Rs 635 to the Aditya Birla Group firm, an upside of around 25.4 percent from the previous close.

CLSA said Hindalco’s existing businesses are strong and likely to see a gradual improvement.

The stock rose 3.75% to Rs 522 against the previous close of Rs 503.10 on BSE. Total 3.37 lakh shares of Hindalco Industries changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.45 crore.

Market cap of Hindalco Industries rose to Rs 1.16 lakh crore on BSE. Hindalco Industries shares have a one-year beta of 0.4, indicating low volatility during the period.

The stock is down 9.61% in a month. After the correction, CLSA said concerns regarding the company are overdone.

The fall in the share price comes as Hindalco's US-based subsidiary Novelis has announced a delay in completion and an increased capital for the Bay Minette project.

The project’s completion is likely to be delayed by 9-12 months and now expected to finish in the second half of 2026. The delay means lower returns, disappointing for both management and investors.

Novelis is a maker of flat-rolled aluminium products used in building products ranging from beverage cans to aeroplanes.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Hindalco Industries stands at 34.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Hindalco Industries shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 01, 2024, 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Hindalco Industries Ltd
Hindalco Industries Ltd