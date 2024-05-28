How has Adani Group performed in 5 years? 

The Adani group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has witnessed robust profit growth in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This group has 10 listed companies which are involved in diverse set of businesses—from infrastructure, cement, energy, to media etc.

Data available from ACE Equity showed that the Adani Group has posted a record Rs 42,396 crore profit after tax (PAT) in FY24 from its 10 firms. While the top line for the group stands at Rs 3.09 lakh crore on consolidated basis and it has paid Rs 6,482 crore as taxes in FY24. Here is how revenue and profit for Adani group have surged in the last five years.

Gross Sales: Revenue-wise Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, is the largest firm with gross sales of Rs 96,421 crore in FY24. It is followed by Adani Wilmar (Rs 51,262 crore), Adani Power (Rs 50,351 crore), and Ambuja Cements with top line of Rs 33,160 crore are other top revenue generators for the group. Total revenue for Adani group in FY24 stands at Rs 3.09 lakh crore, a 12% decline from Rs 3.5 lakh crore in FY23.

Most profitable companies: With a PAT of Rs 20,829 crore, Adani Power is the most profitable company of the Adani group in FY24. It is followed by Adani Ports, which has recorded a PAT of Rs 8,266 crore and Ambuja Cements with Rs 4715 crore profit.

Profitability growth: In FY24, as many as 7 Adani companies have witnessed up to 162% profit growth, while three companies have posted a decline in profitability. Cement maker ACC has witnessed the highest profit growth of 162% in FY24 as PAT surged to Rs 2,324 crore from Rs 885 crore in FY23.

For Adani Power, profitability rose 94% to Rs 20,829 crore from Rs 10,727 crore in FY23. It is followed by Ambuja Cements (56%) and Adani Ports (53%). On the other hand, profits for Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Wilmar have declined 6% and 69% respectively.

Recently acquired media company NDTV has posted a loss of Rs 22 crore in FY24 from a profit of Rs 53 crore in FY23. NDTV is the only loss-making company of the Adani Group.

Total profit of Adani Group in last 5 years: In FY24, the total profit of Adani Group from its 10 listed firms surged 65% to Rs 42,396 crore from Rs 25,645 crore in FY23. In the last five years, the group profit has jumped nearly 10 times or 969%--from Rs 3,966 crore in FY19. The acquisition of ACC, Ambuja Cement, and NDTV in FY23 has increased the overall profits for the group. We have added to the profits of these three companies in FY23 and FY24 numbers.

Similarly, revenues have risen 168% to Rs 3.09 lakh crore in FY24 from Rs 1.15 lakh crore in FY19. Tax payments have surged 299% to Rs 6,482 crore in FY24 from Rs 1625 crore in FY19.

