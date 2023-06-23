scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
ideaForge Technology IPO: Infosys to make 6x gains in drone maker on listing. Here's how

Feedback

ideaForge Technology IPO: Infosys to make 6x gains in drone maker on listing. Here's how

Infosys had in December 2016 announced an investment from its Innovation Fund in ideaForge, the Indian start-up focused on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) solutions.

Infosys is not among selling shareholders in the Rs 566 crore issue, but the notional value of its investments in the company would jump roughly 6.3 times, as per the upper limit of the IPO price band. Infosys is not among selling shareholders in the Rs 566 crore issue, but the notional value of its investments in the company would jump roughly 6.3 times, as per the upper limit of the IPO price band.

As ideaForge Technology hit the market with its initial public offer (IPO) on June 26, Infosys would eye a multi-fold jump in value of its investment in the drone maker. While the second largest IT major is not among selling shareholders in the Rs 566 crore issue, the notional value of its investments in the company would jump roughly 6.3 times in a span of six-and-a-half years since it first invested in the company.

Infosys had in December 2016 announced an investment from its Innovation Fund in ideaForge, the Indian start-up focused on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) solutions. Infosys owned 16,47,314 shares or 4.35 per cent stake in the company, as per the red herring prospectus. The drone maker has set the price band of the issue at Rs 638-672 apiece.

On June 14 this year, ideaForge Technology converted Series A CCPS held by Infosys into 1,220,852 shares at an issue price of Rs 80.73 (adjusted of bonus) while the drone maker converted Series B CCPS held by Infosys into 4,03,862 shares at Rs 185.71. CCPS stands for compulsorily convertible preference shares.

The acquisition price for about 1,62,47,14 shares comes in at Rs 17.35 crore for Infosys. At the upper limit of the IPO price band, the 1.62 lakh shares would be worth Rs 110.15 crore, thus hinting at 6.34 times notional gains.

ideaForge was ranked seventh globally in the dual-use category (civil and defence) drone manufacturers as of December 2022. It has grown at a CAGR of 137.47 per cent in terms of revenue from operations in the past three financial years, with a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 12.51 per cent in FY23. It has a broad range of products with feature-based differentiation such as weight class (approximately 2-7 kg), endurance class (25-120 minutes flying time), take-off altitude range (up to 6,000 meters), communication range (approximately 2-15 km), payload types, etc.

The IPO is being floated to repay debt of Rs 50 crore. In addition to this, around Rs 135 crore will be utilised towards funding working capital requirements and Rs 40 crore towards investment in product development. The IPO consists of a fresh Issue of equity shares up to Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of 4,869,712 equity shares.

Also read: Alok Industries shares jump 8% amid high volume; stock of RIL-promoted firm up 44% in 30 days

Also read: Multibagger stock: As shares zoom 2,600% in 7 months, Remedium Lifecare may announce split, bonus on Friday

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 23, 2023, 7:51 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Infosys Ltd
Infosys Ltd