IGL Q1 results: Net profit rises 8% YoY to Rs 522 crore, revenue up 7%

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Sunday reported an 8.47 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 521.99 crore for the first quarter that ended June 2023. The company had reported Rs 481.2 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of last year. IGL's revenue from operations came in at Rs 3,761.85 crore in Q1 FY24, up 6.55 per cent year-on-year compared to Rs 3,530.3 crore in the first quarter of FY23.

During the quarter, other income rose to Rs 45.66 crore against Rs 30.74 crore in Q1 of FY23. IGL's total income grew 6.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,807.5 crore in Q1 from Rs 3,561.08 crore in the same quarter of last year. The company's total expenses jumped 7.32 per cent YoY to Rs 3,220.7 crore for the April-June quarter, against Rs 3,000.8 crore in the same quarter of last year.