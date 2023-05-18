IIFL ties up with fintech Yobee to launch Tradebox

Yobee, a new age fintech building products for the capital markets, has partnered with IIFL Securities to launch Tradebox, an innovative product that simplifies and enhances the systematic trading experience for advisors, investors, and traders.

With Tradebox, traders and investors can take advantage of the dynamic nature of the market and capitalise on short-term opportunities. Traders and investors can choose from a range of professionally created Tradeboxes that align with their view of the market and control their risk to minimise losses.

With professionally created short-term baskets based on expert analysis and research, Tradebox offers a systematic and disciplined approach to trading with one-click features. By using Tradebox, traders and investors can take advantage of short-term wealth creation opportunities on a continuous basis.

Another benefit of Tradebox is the complete control it gives users over their money. They can choose to invest in a Tradebox or withdraw their funds anytime they want. This flexibility is particularly important for those who want to be able to manage their investments on their terms.

Founded in 2019 by capital market professional, Salil Mathur and Chella Ram, Yobee launched Tradebox this year.

As a part of the partnership, Yobee will allow IIFL Securities’ customers to access the Tradebox application within the IIFL app and web. Additionally, customers can also begin their trading journey from the Tradebox website using the "Login with IIFL Securities" feature.

“Tradebox can be a game-changing product for capital markets as it’ll enable investors & traders to use systematic trading as a new asset class to diversify & improve their portfolio," said IIFL Group Managing Director R Venkataraman.

Meanwhile, IIFL Securities is also creating its own IIFL branded Tradeboxes, which will be accessible through Yobee’s Tradebox app exclusive to IIFL customers. The integration of this new product with IIFL Securities infrastructure will provide customers with a seamless trading experience.

"With Tradebox, Yobee is streamlining systematic trading to match the simplicity of mutual fund investments. It transforms complex trading into an easy, user-friendly experience, therefore enabling everyone to act on weekly & monthly wealth creation opportunities," said Yobee Co-founder & CEO Salil Mathur.

Yobee is backed by Dheeraj Jain, Founder of Redcliffe LifeTech; Ruchirans Jaipuria, MD at Jaipuria Group; Shashidhar Jayaraman, Founder of PE firm Ask Pravi; Chetan Mathur, ex-Director Pepsi.

