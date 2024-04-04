scorecardresearch
Business Today
Indiabulls Housing Finance shares in news today as firm raises $350 million via bonds

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares closed a per cent lower at Rs 180.10 in the previous session on BSE.Market cap of Indiabulls Housing Finance fell to Rs 13,307 crore.

SUMMARY
  • The stock was set to open on a flat note on Thursday.
  • The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 209.58 on December 19, 2023
  • It fell to a 52 week low of Rs 87.71 on April 5, 2023.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd are in focus today after the housing finance company said it has raised $350 million through the allotment of senior secured social bonds due in 2027. The said bonds are expected to be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC).

“The company has raised U.S.$350,000,000 by allotment of Senior Secured Social Bonds due 2027 (the “Bonds”) in accordance with Regulation S / Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933 and applicable Indian laws,” said the firm in a communication to bourses.

The stock closed a per cent lower at Rs 180.10 in the previous session on BSE.

Market cap of Indiabulls Housing Finance fell to Rs 13,307 crore. The stock was set to open on a flat note on Thursday.

The share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 209.58 on December 19, 2023, and 52 week low of Rs 87.71 on April 5, 2023.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 13,311 crore on BSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited is an India-based housing finance company. The company is engaged in housing finance and mortgage-backed lending business. It is engaged in the business to provide finance and to undertake all lending and finance operations.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 04, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
