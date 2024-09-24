Info Edge shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd are in news today after the firm said it has completed stake sale process in Wishbook Infoservices Private Limited (Wishbook).

Info Edge stock closed 0.44% higher at Rs 8143.60 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 8107.60 on BSE. The large cap stock has risen 89.45% in one year and gained 58.18% since the beginning of this year.

Total 5,499 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.49 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 8259.85 on September 23, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 3973.15 on October 26, 2023.

"Circular as issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India and in continuation of Company’s letter dated May 16, 2024, wherein it was informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 16, 2024, considered and approved the proposal to divest its 34.93% holding held in Wishbook Infoservices Private Limited (Wishbook) on fully converted & diluted basis, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Startup Investments (Holding) Limited (SIHL), and Company’s letter dated June 29, 2024, and July 30, 2024, we would further like to apprise that the process relating to sale/disposal of the aforesaid holding in Wishbook has been completed today i.e. on September 23, 2024," said Info Edge in a communication to bourses.

Info Edge (India) Ltd. is one of India's premier internet based business. The company is engaged in the business of operating multiple internet based services through its various web portals and mobile applications. It currently operates in four service verticals such as in recruitment solutions through its brands naukri.com iimjobs.com hirist.com ambitionbox.com bigshyft.com jobhai.com; in real estate services through its brand 99acres.com; in matrimonial services through its brand jeevansaathi.com and in education services through its brand shiksha.com.