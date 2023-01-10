Infosys Q3 results timing, press conference, earnings call & more

After TCS' quarterly results, Infosys would be announcing its quarterly earnings on January 12, Thursday. As per Infosys, the quarterly earnings will be out at around 3.45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). All eyes would be on whether the second largest IT major retains its 15-16 per cent revenue growth guidance and EBIT margin guidance band of 21-23 per cent.

Infosys' leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:30 pm, the same day. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived.

The archive will be available after 6:30 pm IST the same day.

Later in the day, the IT major would conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6 pm, where the senior management will discuss company's performance and answer questions from participants.

"This event will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived here. The archive will be available after 8:00 p.m. IST on January 12, 2023 (after 9:30 am ET)," Infosys said on January 8.

What to expect?

Elara Securities expects profit for Infosys rising 12.6 per cent YoY to Rs 6,553 crore while Motilal Oswal Securities sees profit for Infosys advancing 11.2 per cent YoY to Rs 6,500 crore.

Investec sees revenues for the IT firm climbing 20.2 per cent Yo to Rs 38,291 crore. In constant currency terms, revenue for Infosys is seen rising 1.2 per cent sequentially while dollar revenue are seen rising 1 per cent, said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Nirmal Bang sees Infosys deal wins at $2 billion, reflecting a sequential decline after a record September quarter (which was highest in seven quarters).

What to watch?

Investec said Infosys had called out revenue headwinds from Telecom and Hitech in Q2FY23 in addition to softness in mortgages and parts of Retail in Q1FY23. Investec said it would watch out for callouts on incremental headwinds.

Large deals will be in focus.

"Quantum of pipe, nature of large deals, pace of decision making and drivers of consolidation trend will be important focus points," said Kotak Institutional Equities. Infosys did well in large deal closures in FY2022 and September 2022 quarter, it pointed out.

