Integra Essentia bonus shares list at bourses; stock up 120% in a month

Shares of Integra Essentia Ltd have delivered multibagger returns to the investors in the last one month on the back bonus issue news. The company had announced the issue of bonus shares in January and the stock traded ex-bonus earlier this month. However, the bonus shares of the company were listed on Wednesday, January 24.



According to a circular by BSE, trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the new securities of Integra Essentia are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, January 24, 2024.



The company had 45,70,33,003 bonus equity shares with a face value Re 1 each on January 13, 2024 to eligible shareholders in 1:1 ratio, approved by the board and shareholders for the company. "These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company," added the circular.



Shares of Integra Essentia shed 2 per cent on Wednesday to Rs 7.24, commanding a total market capitalization of more than 660 crore. The stock has surged about 120 per cent in the last one month, while it has gained 150 per cent in the last six-months period. However, in the last one year, it has delivered a 65 per cent return.



Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) owns 48,59,916 equity shares, or 1.06 per cent, stake in the company as on December 31, 2023. The state-run insurance behemoth kept its holding in the company unchanged from the September 2023 quarter.



Integra Essentia is a company engaged in business of life essentials, including food (agro products), clothing (textiles and garments), infrastructure (materials and services for construction and infrastructure development) and mnergy (materials, products and services for the renewable energy equipment and projects) and more.