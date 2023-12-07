scorecardresearch
Integra Essentia shares rise 6% after order win update

Shares of Integra Essentia Ltd surged about 6 per cent during the trading session on Thursday after the company announced new order wins and shared some business updates. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing after the market hours on Wednesday. Integra Essentia informed that its agro product division has received another new order amounting about Rs 18 crore for supplying premium rice. After this order, the consolidated order book of the company has reached the Rs 30 crore mark, which will be completed within the current year. "The company with the existing order book, sourcing and execution of supplies plan, is achieving an overall growth of about 25 per cent during the current fiscal, on a year-on-Year (YoY) basis," said the filing. Following the announcement, shares of Integra Essentia surged more than 6.55 on Thursday with a total market capitalization of more than Rs 300 crore. The scrip had previously settled at Rs 6.18 in the previous trading session on Wednesday. The stock is up about 30 per cent in the last three months. Furthermore, the company said that it is sprinting ahead exceeding the revenue targets set at the beginning of the current fiscal year, recording an exponential growth while exploring various strategic integration and/or acquisitions to tap into the tremendous business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand of life essentials. In November 2023, the company board of Integra Essentia approved the issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. It means that every eligible shareholder of the company will be awarded one equity share with a face value of Re 1 for each share held by them with a face value of Re 1 as on the record date. Integra Essentia is a company engaged in business of life essentials, including food (agro products), clothing (textiles and garments), infrastructure (materials and services for construction and infrastructure development) and energy (materials, products and services for the renewable energy equipment and projects) and more.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 07, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
