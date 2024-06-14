LIC-owned penny stock hit five upper circuits amid fresh order win

Shares of LIC-owned penny stock Integra Essentia closed 5% higher on Friday. The stock hit upper circuit for a fifth day in a row. Integra Essentia stock rose 4.81% to Rs 4.31 today. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 460.17 crore. The stock has risen 27% in the last five sessions. Total 71.47 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3 crore on Friday.

However, the penny stock has fallen 42.46% from its 52 week high of Rs 7.69 reached on January 17, 2024.

As per the shareholding pattern for the January to March 2024 quarter, LIC owned a 1.06% stake in Integra Essentia. It held 97,19,832 shares in the company.

The rally in the stock came amid the firm securing substantial fresh orders for its agro and infrastructure business segments on June 12. The total aggregated value of these orders was about Rs 21 crore.

"We are thrilled to announce the receipt of substantial fresh orders for our Agro and Infrastructure Business Segments. The total aggregated value of these orders is about Rs 210 Million (Rs 21 crore). In the Infra Business Segment, the company has secured significant orders for High-Tensile TOR Steel. These orders will further strengthen our presence in the infrastructure business, contributing to our steady growth," said the firm.

Integra Essentia share price has risen 34% in a year and gained 52.30% in six months.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Integra Essentia stands at 69, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Integra Essentia shares stand higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Integra Essentia is a company engaged in business of Life Essentials i.e. Food (Agro Products), Clothing (Textiles and Garments), Infrastructure (Materials and Services for Construction and Infrastructure Development) and Energy (Materials, Products and Services for the Renewable Energy Equipment and Projects) and many more Products and Services required to sustain the modern life.