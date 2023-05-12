Multibagger IT stock zooms 10% on Q4 earnings, market cap nears Rs 7,000 cr

Shares of Intellect Design Arena Ltd zoomed 10% today after the firm reported its March quarter and fiscal earnings. Shares of Intellect Design Arena opened 3.23% higher at Rs 509.75 against the previous close of Rs 465.85 on BSE. Later, they zoomed 9.82% to Rs 511.60 on BSE. Total 0.80 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.99 crore on BSE. Market cap of Intellect Design Arena rose to Rs 6,907 crore on BSE. The multibagger stock has zoomed 610% in three years and risen 148% in five years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Intellect Design Arena stands at 68.1, signaling it’s trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. Intellect Design Arena stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period. Intellect Design Arena shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. On the other hand, shares of Intellect Design Arena lost 12.53% in a year and rose 13.38% this year.

Intellect Design Arena reported a 5 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 90.66 crore in Q4 against a net profit of Rs 95.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. However, revenue from operations climbed 21 per cent to Rs 615.50 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 509.41 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

According to annual earnings for the fiscal ended March 2023, the firm reported a 23.45% fall in profit to Rs 267.23 crore against a profit of Rs 349.08 crore in the year ago period. Sales zoomed 18.80% to Rs 2231.25 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 1878.19 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022. The Board recommended a dividend of Re 2.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The company is engaged in the business of software development, and providing software product licence and related services. Its geographical segments include India, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Europe, and Americas.

