IRB Infra stock rises over 4% after HDFC Mutual Fund buys 24.62 lakh equity shares

Stock of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose over 4% today after HDFC Mutual Fund bought additional 24,62,680 equity shares in the firm at Rs 111.34 per share on the NSE. Silvertoss Shoppers sold 32,74,750 equity shares at Rs 111.86 per share, bulk deals data showed.

IRB Infrastructure Developers share has gained 11.57% in the last 3 days. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 120.7, rising 4.23% against previous close of Rs 115.80 on BSE.

IRB Infra Developers share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 80% in one year and risen 13.88% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,180 crore The share hit 52 week high of Rs 138.80 on August 19, 2020 and 52 week low of Rs 62.10 on June 12, 2020.

Total 2 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 2.38 crore on BSE.

In Q4 of last fiscal, IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 36.84 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 97.45 crore against Rs 154.32 crore net profit during the year-ago quarter.

Total income in Q4 rose to Rs 1,650.40 crore from Rs 1,634.80 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses stood at Rs 1,474.27 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 1,445.29 crore a year ago.