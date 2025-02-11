scorecardresearch
IRCTC Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 13%, board declares dividend 

IRCTC shares ended 2.88% lower at Rs 715.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 60,100 crore. 

IRCTC clocked a net profit of Rs 341.09 crore in Q3 against a profit of Rs 300 crore in the December 2023 quarter. IRCTC clocked a net profit of Rs 341.09 crore in Q3 against a profit of Rs 300 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) reported a 13.7% rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 2024. IRCTC clocked a net profit of Rs 341.09 crore in Q3 against a profit of Rs 300 crore in the December 2023 quarter. Revenue in the last quarter climbed 9.8% to Rs 1,225 crore against Rs 1,115 crore in the December 2023 quarter. EBITDA rose 5.7% to Rs 416.57 crore in the December 2024 quarter against Rs 393.7 crore in the Q3 of the previous fiscal. 

EBIDTA margins slipped 130 bps to 34% in the last quarter against 35.3% on a year-on-year basis. The PSU declared 2nd interim dividend at the rate of Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 2/- each i.e. @150% for the Financial Year 2024-25. The IRCTC board fixed Thursday, February 20, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend of the FY 2024-25.
 
The earnings were announced after market hours on Tuesday. IRCTC stock ended 2.88% lower at Rs 715.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 60,100 crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 11, 2025, 4:25 PM IST
