IRCTC shares fall amid ticketing service glitch

Shares of IRCTC were trading marginally lower in Tuesday's session amid reports its customers were facing issues while booking train tickets on website and application.

Multiple users shared screenshots of the error message, to which IRCTC responded saying the platform has some technical issues that are being resolved.

In a tweet, IRCTC said, "Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed." IRCTC has also guided its users to other third-party platforms to book tickets. The statement from IRCTC says, "Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc."

IRCTC shares were trading 0.34 per cent lower at Rs 618.50 on BSE. This was against a flattish Sensex.

Last week, IRCTC made some clarification regarding reports on its e-ticketing business segment following Adani Enterprises' acquisition of 30 per cent stake in Trainman. It said around 14.5 lakh reserved tickets are booked on daily basis in Indian Railways, out of which 81 per cent are e-tickets, booked through IRCTC.

IRCTC said it entered into partnerships with many agencies under schemes like B2B, E-Governance and B2C to complement IRCTC's efforts to reach out to citizens for ease of ticketing and there is no competition between IRCTC and it''s agents.B2C firms are especially integrated with IRCTC business "to provide reserved e-ticketing services to customers directly through their websites or mobile Apps through IRCTC API."

It noted that Trainman was one of the 32 B2C partners of IRCTC contributing 0.13 per centof total reserved ticketing and that its acquisition by any other agency will not change the application of the extant B2C policy in anyway.

"All the integrations and operations will continue to be done through IRCTC only as is being done presently," it noted earlier.

