IRCTC shares tank 5% as two-day OFS kicks off. Key details

IRCTC’s offer for sale includes base issue size of 2 crore shares or 2.5% stake, with an option to retain over-subscription of another 2.5%. The floor price was at 7.44% discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 734.70 on BSE

IRCTC’s offer for sale has reserved 10% of the offer size for the retail category, which can participate in the OFS on Friday. At the floor price of Rs 680 a share, sale of four crore shares in IRCTC would garner Rs 2,700 crore IRCTC’s offer for sale has reserved 10% of the offer size for the retail category, which can participate in the OFS on Friday. At the floor price of Rs 680 a share, sale of four crore shares in IRCTC would garner Rs 2,700 crore

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) tanked 5 per cent in Thursday's trade as the offer for sale (OFS) by the government to offload up to 5 per cent equity in the railways ticketing company kicked off. The scrip fell 5.17 per cent to hit a low of Rs 696.70 on BSE.

Published on: Dec 15, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 15, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
