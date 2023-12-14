IREDA, YES Bank, SAIL, IRFC, HUDCO, NBCC shares rise up to 9% amid high volumes on NSE

IREDA Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Vodafone Idea Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) and Reliance Power Ltd were among stocks that topped volume chart on NSE in Thursday's session. On the other hand, Tanla Platforms Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd were some of the NSE-listed companies seeing high turnover in the first half-an-hour of trading.

IREDA topped the volume chart, as the recent stock debutant saw 8,55,07,514 shares worth Rs 1,034.38 crore changing hands. The stock rallied 8.39 per cent to Rs 121.40.

It was followed by YES Bank, which saw 4,95,39,017 shares worth Rs 106.46 crore changing hands. This stock gained 1.18 per cent to Rs 21.45. SAIL shares climbed 4.6 per cent to Rs 108 on NSE, as 4,74,34,662 shares worth Rs 508 crore changed hands. Vodafone Idea Ltd was up 1.16 per cent at Rs 13.35, as 4,03,69,238 shares worth Rs 54 crore changed hands.

IRFC recoded volume of 3,60,28,611 shares. The IRFC stock climbed 3.29 per cent to Rs 86.25. Penny stock FCS Software Solutions Ltd jumped 6.52 per cent amid high volumes. Reliance Power, GMR Infra, NBCC Ltd , HUDCO Ltd and Zomato Ltd were some other stocks that saw price appreciation amid high volumes.

In terms of turnover, while IREDA topped the NSE chart, HDFC Bank also saw Rs 824.43 crore in turnover. ICICI Bank clocked a turnover of Rs 572 crore. Tanla Platforms logged a turnover of Rs 488.43 crore, as 42,72,670 company shares changed hands. This stock was up 2.9 per cent at Rs 1,122.50. Infosys shares were up 2.37 per cent at Rs 1,483.35. The IT major clocked a turnover of Rs 450 crore.

Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, REC, HUDCO, TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank were some other stocks that saw high turnover in Thursday's trade.

