Navratna PSU stock hits 52-week high on Rs 1,500-crore order win; shares up 100% in six months

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd rose nearly 6% to a fresh 52-week high today after the Navratna PSU firm said it has won a Rs 1,500-crore order from National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) to build warehouses and other agriculture infrastructure under the world's largest grain storage plan in cooperative sector at various locations in India. NBCC would engage in project management and offer consultancy on EPC mode.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 14,965 crore.

NBCC stock gained 5.73% to a high of Rs 84.75 on BSE. On Wednesday, NBCC shares ended at Rs 80.15. The PSU stock has gained 99.71% in six months and risen 105% this year.

In the current session, total 10.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.60 crore on BSE. NBCC shares have a beta of 0.2, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NBCC stock stands at 68.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought not in the oversold zone. NBCC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

NBCC logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal against a profit of Rs 95.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue rose to Rs 2129 crore during the September quarter of 2023-24 financial year from Rs 2073.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Order book for the quarter was flat sequentially at Rs 55,000 crore. The NBCC management has guided for Rs 11,000 crore in revenues and 5-5.5 per cent EBITDA margins for FY24.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.

