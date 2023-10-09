Jhunjhunwala, Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal stock: Up 12%, this scrip hit new high today

A lesser-known smallcap company, owned by some of the biggest names of Dalal Street hogged the limelight on Monday. Raghav Productivity Enhancers, owned by marquee names like Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Mahavir Agrawal rallied about 12 per cent during the trading session to hit new 52-week highs during the day.



Shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers gained more than jumped about 12 per cent to Rs 670 on Monday, hitting its new 52-week highs, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 1,525 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 600.25 in the previous trading session on Friday.



Raghav Productivity Enhancers has surged about 145 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 275.60 in October 2022. The stock has zoomed about 1,600 per cent from its covid-19 lows. The stock has gained more than 50 per cent in the year 2023 so far, while it has jumped about 30 per cent in the last one month.



Raghav Productivity Enhancers is engaged in manufacturing of quartz based ramming mass, quartz powder, and tundish board. It sells its products under the brand name of 'Raghav' offering lining solutions for secondary steel producers and foundries, enabling non-linear productivity growth and a reduction in power and overhead costs for their clients.



The company has reduced its debt over the year and is almost debt free. It has delivered a profit growth CAGR of more than 34 per cent in the last five years, while its return on equity (RoE) stood at 21.1 per cent. However, the promoter holding in the company has been declining.



Rakesh Rekha Jhunwala, Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Mahavir Agrawal were among the key shareholders of the company as per September 30, 2023. All three big-shots of Dalal Street owned more than per cent stake in the company as per the latest shareholding pattern. None of them made any changes in their stake compared to June 30, 2023.



Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, owned 11,74,252 equity shares or 5.12 per cent stake of Raghav Productivity Enhancers for the quarter ended September 2023. Ashish Kacholia 4,63,366 owned, or 2.02 per cent, while Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 3,56,148 equity shares or 1.55 per cent stake in the company. They three cumulatively own 19,93,766 equity shares or 8.69 per cent stake.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Also read: Sensex tanks 500 pts, Nifty tests 19,500 amid Israel-Hamas war; Tata Steel top loser; TCS, Infosys gain

Also read: Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy shares: 10 Adani stocks tumble up to 9% amid market selloff