Jhunjhunwala lost Rs 1,790 crore in 5 months on this Tata group stock; here's why

Tata Motors share price hit 52-week lows: Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the wife of late legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has lost more than Rs 1,790 crore in a Tata Group-backed stock in the last five months. The stock has been hit hard, plunging to new 52-week lows, wiping out nearly half of its value from it's all-time highs.

We are talking about Tata Motors, which has been reeling under relentless selling pressure lately on the back of muted sale, diminishing margins and lacklustre quarterly earnings. Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala continued to own 4,77,70,260 equity shares, or 1.30 per cent stake in the company since September 30, 2024.



Shares of Tata Motors Ltd dropped another 2.3 per cent to Rs 606.20 on Monday, marking its new 52-week low, with a total market capitalization at Rs 2.23 lakh crore. The stock had settled at Rs 620.55 in the previous trading session Friday, while it has wiped out about 49 per cent of its value from its 52-week high at Rs 1,179.05 hit on July 30, 2024.



Even from its close at Rs 974.65 on September 30, the total value of Jhujhunwala's holding has tumbled from Rs 4,655.92 crore to Rs 2,895.83 crore on Monday, March 3, 2025, marking a loss of Rs 1,790.-0 crore in the last five months period. Jhunjhunwala's stake remained unchanged in the December 2024 quarter and March quarter shareholding is yet to be revealed.



Tata Motors reported an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in total sales for February, extending its losing streak. The automaker reported sales of 79,344 units last month, down from 86,406 units a year earlier, with domestic sales falling 9 per cent to 77,232 units. Passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, were down 9 per cent YoY and commercial vehicle sales dropped 8 per cent YoY.



On the contrary, brokerages including Anand Rathi and Nuvama Institutional Equities were expecting Tata Motors to report a 2 per cent fall in February 2025.



Tata Motors' stock has been reeling under intense selling pressure lately as the investor sentiment has been dampened by concerns over weakening demand for its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit, particularly in China and the UK, and broader market volatility and muted quarterly earnings of the company. Tata Motors has become the worst performer of the Nifty50 in 2025.



According to JM Financial, dealers of Tata Motors indicated a muted demand environment during the past couple of months. Nexon ICE remains the top selling model for the dealer, while CNG models have received good response. Curvv has not been received well due to higher price and lesser space. Inventory is close to 3 months, they said.



B&K Securities said that recovery of commercial vehicle segment, market share gains, new launches in passenger vehicles, EV outlook and discounting trends shall be the key monitorables for the Tata Motors. "For JLR order backlog, product mix, volatility in commodity prices, aluminium component supplies, investment spending, variable and marketing expense and response to new EV launches," it said.



Motilal Oswal said that Tata Motors continued to underperform but it has a 'neutral' rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 755. BNP Paribas has an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930. KR Choksey has an accumulate rating with a target price of Rs 757, while Emkay Financial Services has suggested to 'buy' the stock with a target price of Rs 950.