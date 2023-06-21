Rs 13 to Rs 161: This railway stock turned into a multibagger in three years; rose 21% in eight days

Shares of multibagger Jupiter Wagons Ltd have delivered stellar returns in the last three years. The multibagger stock, which closed at Rs 13.13 on June 19, 2020 rose to Rs 161.50 on the BSE on June 21, 2023, delivering 1130% returns to investors. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of railway wagon maker three years ago would have turned into Rs 12.30 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 82.59 per cent during the period.

Jupiter Wagons shares hit an intraday high of Rs 161.50, rising 3.49% today against the previous close of Rs 156.05 on BSE. The stock has risen 21.24% in the last eight sessions. Jupiter Wagons stock has gained 206% in a year and risen 64 per cent in 2023.

Total 2.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.38 crore on BSE today. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6263 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 161.60 on June 20, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 45.10 on June 21, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Jupiter Wagons stands at79.2, signaling it's trading in the overbought territory. Jupiter Wagons stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period. Shares of Jupiter Wagons are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The firm logged a 184.18% rise in net profit to Rs 39.21 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 as against net profit of Rs 14 crore during the quarter ended March 2022. Sales zoomed 96% to Rs 712 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 as against Rs 363 crore during the quarter ended March 2022.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit fell 12% from Rs 44 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal. However, sales rose 10.27% from Rs 646 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

On an annual basis, net profit zoomed 143.75% to Rs 120 crore for the fiscal ended March 2023 against Rs 50 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022. Revenue climbed 75.45% to Rs 2073 crore in the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 1181.75 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in India. The company's integrated facilities are engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons, high-speed bogies and railway castings.

