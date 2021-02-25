Just Dial share gains 13%, here's why

Share of Just Dial Limited climbed 13% in Thursday's volatile session after the company announced the launch of its B2B portal, Jd Mart, across various platforms for users.

Rising for the third straight day, Just Dial share opened with a gain of 4.91% at Rs 671 and later touched an intraday high of Rs 724.05, rising 13% on BSE, against its previous close of Rs 639.60. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 666.90.

The stock trades mere 5% away from the 52-week high of Rs 765. The stock has touched a 52-week low of Rs 250.55.

Market capitalisation of Just Dial rose to Rs 4,456.94 crore. The share has risen 15.95% in the last 3 days.

Just Dial stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Just Dial share has gained 9.5% in one week and 15% in a month and 45% in one year. Year-to-date, the stock is up 12%.

"Jd Mart is an exclusive B2B portal for a new wholesale experience. B2B buyers can discover quality vendors offering a wide selection of products to choose from, spread across various categories to suit all their B2B needs," it said in the release on Thursday.

