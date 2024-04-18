Just Dial shares surge 10% post Q4 earnings

Shares of search engine provider Just Dial hit their 52-week high after the firm reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 2024. Just Dial shares hit a high of Rs 985, rising 10.17% in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 894 on BSE. With today’s rally, Just Dial stock has gained 44% in a year and gained 19.18% in 2024. The stock opened higher at Rs 953.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8163 crore on BSE. Total 0.62 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.97 crore.

Related Articles

Just Dial reported a 38.44% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 115.74 crore against a profit of Rs 83.6 cr in Q4 of FY23. Total income for the local search platform jumped to Rs 361.56 crore for the last quarter compared with Rs 396.69 crore crore in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses in Q4 were marginally higher at Rs 214.12 crore compared to Rs 210.94 crore a year ago.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text.