Kalpataru Projects shares in focus today on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are in news today after the firm said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,011 crore.The new orders relate to transmission & distribution business in the overseas market, railway and building and factories business in India. With these orders, the year-to-date (YTD) order inflows now exceed Rs 17,300 crore.

Kalpataru Projects International shares ended 1.53% higher at Rs 1297.05 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 22,150 crore. Total 5968 shares of Kalpataru Projects changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 76.79 lakh. Market cap of Kalpataru Projects rose to Rs 22,150 crore on BSE. Kalpataru Projects shares have a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kalpataru Projects stands at 55.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Kalpataru Projects stock stands higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Kalpataru Projects International is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.