Kalpataru Projects shares climb 7% on Rs 1,016 crore order win; check details

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd zoomed 7% today after the civil construction firm said it received power transmission and distribution orders worth Rs 552 crore in Indian and overseas markets and buildings and factories business orders worth Rs 464 crore in India. The total worth of the orders was Rs 1016 crore.

Subsequently, Kalpataru Projects International shares climbed 6.94% to Rs 677.50 in early trade. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,598 crore. Total 0.58 lakh shares of Kalpataru Projects changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.81 crore. Market cap of Kalpataru Projects rose to Rs 10,555 crore on BSE. Kalpataru Projects shares have a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kalpataru Projects stands at 45.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Kalpataru Projects stock stands higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day but lower than the 20 day moving averages.

The company in a communication to bourses on September 29 said, “Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,016 Crores. The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

a. Orders in the T&D business of Rs 552 Crores in India and overseas markets.

b. Orders in B&F business in India of Rs 464 Crores.”

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are pleased with the order wins, especially in our T&D and B&F business. The order wins in the T&D business helps us to further diversify our clientele and strengthen our order book particularly in the domestic T&D market. The orders in the B&F business from marquee clients reaffirms our confidence in the strong growth of this segment. With the above orders, our YTD FY24 order inflows stands at around Rs 8,400 crores and additionally we have a strong L1 position, which gives us confidence to deliver on growth targets going forward.”

Kalpataru Projects International is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

