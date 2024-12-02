KEC International shares in focus today on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, are in focus today today after the firm said it has won multiple orders worth Rs 1,040 crore in its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business in international markets. The said orders include the supply of towers, hardware and poles for projects in the Americas, while another order includes 220 kV transmission lines in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

KEC International shares climbed 0.23% in the last session against the previous close of Rs 1052.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 28,081 crore.

The civil construction stock has gained 74.21% in 2024 and risen 81.91% in a year. A total of 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.73 crore.

KEC International shares have a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KEC International stock stands at 60.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.



Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “We are delighted with the continuous order wins in our T&D business. The order in CIS has reinforced our presence in this region and further strengthened our International T&D order book. Our subsidiary, SAE Towers, has secured multiple orders across USA, Mexico and Brazil, demonstrating an uptick in the American T&D market. With these orders, our YTD order intake now stands at over Rs 17,300 crores, reflecting a remarkable growth of 75% vis-à-vis last year.”

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 200 day and 100 day moving averages. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 575.20 on November 30, 2023.

Net profit climbed 53% to Rs 85.4 crore in the Q2 against Rs 55.8 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Revenue from operations rose 13.7% to Rs 5,113.3 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 4,499 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

EBITDA saw a 16.7% rise to Rs 320.2 crore in the last quarter over Rs 274.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.