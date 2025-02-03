KPI Green Energy shares rise 5%, hit 52-week high; here's why 

Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd hit upper circuit of 5% on Monday after the company said board of the firm will consider the proposal for declaration of third Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The company will also announce its Q3 earnings on February 6.

The multibagger stock rose 5% to a 52 week high of Rs 405 in the current trading session. The power stock opened higher at Rs 397 today against the previous close of Rs 385.75 on BSE. The stock has risen 293% in two years and gained 662% in three years.

Related Articles

A total of 0.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.91 cr on BSE. Market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,974 crore on BSE.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 312.95 on January 29, 2025.

"KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the BSE that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025, inter alia will consider the proposal for declaration of third Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25. In event of dividend being declared by the Board of Directors, the record date for the same pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Regulations shall be February 18, 2025. Disclosure is attached herewith," said KPI Green Energy.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of KPI Green Energy stands at 40.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

KPI Green Energy is a solar power generating company focused on providing solar power both as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) under the brand name of `Solarism' and as service provider to Captive Power Producer (CPP) customers.