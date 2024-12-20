scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
KPI Green Energy: Two reasons why the multibagger stock is in news today 

Feedback

KPI Green Energy: Two reasons why the multibagger stock is in news today 

The multibagger stock ended 2.08% lower at Rs 763.35 in the previous trading session. The power stock opened lower at Rs 764.80 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 779.55 on BSE.

KPI Green Energy stock is trading lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.  KPI Green Energy stock is trading lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd are in news today as the company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government for the development of hybrid solar and wind power projects in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Additionally, KPI Green has announced January 3 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for its proposed bonus issue of equity shares. The bonus shares will be issued in the ratio of one equity share of Rs 5 face value for every two existing shares held. KPI Green’s board had initially recommended the bonus issue on November 14.

Related Articles

The multibagger stock ended 2.08% lower at Rs 763.35 in the previous trading session. The power stock opened lower at Rs 764.80 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 779.55 on BSE. The stock has risen 385% in two years and gained 1423% in three years.

KPI Green Energy shares have gained 385% in two years and risen 71.01% in a year. The stock has climbed 71.70% in two years.

A total of 0.39 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.97 crore on BSE. Market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,019 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 1116 on August 12, 2024 and a fell to 52-week low of Rs 406.87 on December 21, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of KPI Green Energy stands at 42.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"KPI Green Energy Limited (‘Company’) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan for the development of Hybrid, Solar & Wind Power Projects at Jaisalmer (Ramgarh), Rajasthan. The Government of Rajasthan would facilitate the Organisation/Company to obtain necessary permissions/clearance etc. from concerned departments of the State as per the existing policies/rules and regulations of the State Government. By signing this MOU, we demonstrate our mutual commitment to the growth of the renewable energy sector and our vision for a sustainable, clean energy future," said the firm.

KPI Green Energy is a solar power generating company focused on providing solar power both as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) under the brand name of `Solarism' and as service provider to Captive Power Producer (CPP) customers.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 20, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
KPI Green Energy Ltd
KPI Green Energy Ltd