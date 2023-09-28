scorecardresearch
KSB shares rise 4% on Rs 55-crore order win from Nuclear Power Corp

KSB shares rose 3.86% to Rs 3045 against the previous close of Rs 2931.60 on BSE. The stock has gained 54.23% this year and risen 52.78 % in a year.

Shares of KSB Ltd rose 4% today after the firm received orders of around Rs 55 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for supply of vertical safety class pumps for their GHAVP 1&2 Project. The sales/ supply of products/ services for these orders is expected in FY2026.

In the current session, KSB shares rose 3.86% to Rs 3045 against the previous close of Rs 2931.60 on BSE. The stock has gained 54.23% this year and risen 52.78 % in a year.

Total 0.21 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.20 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,231 crore in the afternoon session. Later, KSB stock ended 0.29% higher at Rs 2940 on BSE. The stock has a beta of -0.1, indicating very low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of KSB stands at 58.8, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

KSB shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

On Wednesday, KSB Limited received a letter of award under PM-Kusum III Scheme under component B of Rs 27.78 crore for 800 solar water pumping systems from Department of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh. The sales/supply of products/ services for these orders is expected from Q4 of FY 2023.

KSB Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacture of power driven pumps and industrial valves.

Published on: Sep 28, 2023, 3:43 PM IST
