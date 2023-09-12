Rs 10 to Rs 584: This metal stock turned into a multibagger in three years; down 15% from record high

Shares of Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd have rallied over 4,800% in the last three years. The multibagger stock, which closed at Rs 10.66 on September 9, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 583.85 on the BSE in the previous session (September 11, 2023). An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Lloyds Metals three years ago would have turned into Rs 54.77 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 72.77 per cent during the period.

In the previous session, the multibagger stock closed 5.30% higher at Rs 583.85 on BSE. Lloyds Metals stock opened lower at Rs 545 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 554.45 on BSE. The stock hit a record high of Rs 687.85 on August 9, 2023 this year. Since then, the stock is down 15.11% till date. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 140.65 on September 9, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Lloyds Metals stock stands at 48, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Lloyds Metals shares have a beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility in a year.

The metal stock has risen 312% in one year and gained 126.69% since the beginning of this year. The share has climbed 85.47% in six months.

Total 0.54 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.10 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 29,474.16 crore on BSE.

16 promoters held 65.75 per cent stake in the firm and 22,753 public shareholders owned 34.25 per cent for the quarter ended June 2023. Of these, 21,654 resident individuals held 2.86 crore shares or 5.68% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 30 resident individuals with 6.03% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended June 2023.

Financial Performance

In the June 2023 quarter, the firm reported a rise in revenue to Rs 1977.4 crore against Rs 855.3 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Profit rose to Rs 403.2 crore in the June 2023 quarter against a loss of Rs 930.3 crore in the June 2022 quarter. Operating profit climbed to to Rs 535.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 against Rs 261.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

About the Company

Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited is engaged in the mining of iron ore, manufacturing of sponge iron and generation of power. It operates through three segments: Sponge Iron, Mining, and Power. The Sponge Iron segment includes production and manufacturing of sponge iron. The Mining segment includes extraction of iron ore from mines. The Power segment includes generation of power

