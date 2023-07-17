L&T shares rise as co bags Rs 2,500-5,000 crore worth orders

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were trading higher after the engineering and construction major said L&T Construction won 'large' orders under its Water & Effluent Treatment business. L&T would construct a water supply scheme for the Hanumanganj multi-group of villages in the districts of Ballia and Firozabad, UP. L&T also announced an order from NTPC under the same division.

L&T classifies large order as the one in the Rs 2,500 to 5,000 crore range. Following the development, the stock rose 0.35 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,482 on BSE.

The scope of the UP projects includes design & construction of 1 intake structure, 1 water treatment plant of capacity 148 MLD, transmission and distribution pipelines of 5,534 km,13 clear water reservoirs of aggregate capacity 25 ML, 504 overhead service reservoirs of aggregate capacity 115.4 ML, 13 pumphouses, 3.81 lakh house service connections and associated electromechanical & instrumentation works and 10 years operation & maintenance.

L&T said it also secured a breakthrough order from NTPC for Make-up Water System & Ash Disposal cum Ash Water Recirculation System (AWRS) Package at Talcher. The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, and testing & commissioning of the complete make-up water system and ash disposal cum AWRS package as a part of NTPC’s expansion plan of Talcher Thermal Power Plant.

The Make-up water system is a critical component for efficient power plant operations, ensuring continuous and reliable water supply. The ash disposal cum AWRS package is equally important, providing a robust and sustainable solution for managing and disposing of ash generated during the power generation process.

"These orders demonstrate the company’s prowess in executing Industrial Water Projects across diverse sectors, including power, infrastructure, hydrocarbon, and more," L&T said.

