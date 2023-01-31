LTIMindtree, 4 other stocks to go ex-dividend; Jindal Steel, KPIT Tech, Coal India, ACC Q3 results today

Five stocks namely LTIMindtree, Siemens, CCL products, Wendt and Ramkrishna Forgings will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Jindal Steel, ACC, Power Grid, Coal India, UPL, IOC and Godrej Consumer Products are among companies that will announce their quarterly results today. Indian Hotels, Max Financial Services, Star Health, MOIL, NIIT and Orient Cement are some other companies that will disclose their December quarter results during the day.

The board of Vodafone Idea will consider preferential issue of shares. The boards of Railtel Corporation, KPIT Technologies, PCBL, TCI Express, Jubilant Ingrevia, Carborundum Universal, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company will consider dividend payments along with quarterly results today.

LTIMindtree would turn ex-dividend today. LTIMindtree had announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 19.

Siemens would turn ex-dividend today. Siemens had announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per share. The record date for the same is February 1 and the dividend will be paid on March 16.

Wendt would turn ex-dividend today. Wendt had announced an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 14. In case of CCL Products, an interim dividend of Rs 3 was announced. Today is the ex-date and record date for the same. The dividend will be paid of February 7. For Ramkrishna Forgings a dividend of Re 0.50 was announced. Today is the ex-date and record date for the same.

The biggest earnings fr the day would be that of Sun Pharma's. Prabhudas Lilladher expects Sun Pharma’s US sales to be flat sequentially as normalisation of Taro sales will be negated by import alert in Halol unit. YoY growth will be aided by specialty sales, the brokerage said.

The same brokerage expects Sun pharma to report Ebitda growth of 19 per cent YoY, led by continued growth momentum in Specialty segment. Profit is seen rising 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,261 crore. Margin is seen at 27.9 per cent.

Also read: Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore FPO subscribed 3% on Day 2 of share sale

Also read: 7 Adani stocks extend fall; group m-cap down Rs 5.5 lakh crore in 3 days