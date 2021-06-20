M-cap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jump over Rs 68,000 cr; HUL, Infosys lead gainers

Four of the top 10 most valued firms cumulatively added Rs 68,458.72 crore in market capitalisation (m-cap) last week. Infosys and Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), Infosys were the gainers in the top-10 list, while the State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank saw a collective erosion of Rs 43,703.55 crore from their m-cap last week.

HUL's market capitalisation jumped Rs 26,832.3 crore to touch Rs 5,82,874.25 crore, whereas, Infosys' valuation zoomed Rs 24,628.79 crore to Rs 6,41,108.34 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 9,358.6 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 12,19,577.24 crore, while the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) climbed by Rs 7,639.03 crore to Rs 14,10,557.79 crore.

In contrast, State Bank of India's valuation diminished by Rs 14,948.73 crore to Rs 3,68,407.96 crore and that of HDFC declined Rs 12,796.03 crore to Rs 4,49,176.18 crore.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 6,908.63 crore to Rs 3,49,019.23 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 3,644.88 crore to Rs 4,36,390.78 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 3,503.96 crore to reach Rs 8,16,587.81 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 1,901.32 crore to Rs 3,67,425.99 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, RIL maintained its numero uno status, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 130.31 points or 0.24 per cent.

