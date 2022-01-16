M-cap of 8 of top-10 cos jumps over 2.34 lakh cr; RIL, Infosys, TCS top gainers

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of eight of the top 10 most-valued companies jumped to Rs 2,34,161.58 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the lead gainers.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,478.38 points or 2.47 per cent last week. The m-cap of RIL zoomed Rs 69,503.71 crore to reach Rs 17,17,265.94 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys surged Rs 48,385.63 crore to Rs 8,10,927.25 crore. TCS added Rs 42,317.15 crore, taking its m-cap to Rs 14,68,245.97 crore. HDFC's market valuation zoomed Rs 21,125.41 crore to Rs 4,91,426.13 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 18,650.77 crore to reach Rs 5,69,511.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of the State Bank of India (SBI) advanced by Rs 15,127.22 crore to Rs 4,53,593.38 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rallied by Rs 10,291.28 crore to Rs 4,72,686.80 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped Rs 8,760.41 crore to stand at Rs 3,95,810.41 crore. In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) declined by Rs 12,217.88 crore to Rs 5,55,560.85 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dipped by Rs 2,854.33 crore to Rs 8,56,439.28 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

(With inputs from PTI.)