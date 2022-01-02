Nine of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.11 lakh cr to m-cap; TCS, HDFC Bank biggest gainers

The market capitalisation of nine of the top-10 most-valued companies jumped to Rs 1,1,012.63 crore last week.

HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainers on the list. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) was the only laggard from the top-10 list. The valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 24,635.68 crore to Rs 13,82,280.01 crore.

HDFC Bank's m-cap went up by Rs 22,554.33 crore to touch Rs 8,20,164.27 crore. Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s (HUL) valuation gained Rs 14,391.25 crore to Rs 5,54,444.80 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 10,934.61 crore to Rs 7,94,714.60 crore.

HDFC's m-cap surged Rs 9,641.77 crore to Rs 4,68,480.66 crore and that of Wipro gained Rs 9,164.13 crore to Rs 3,92,021.38 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 8,902.89 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,13,973.22 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance soared Rs 7,575.11 crore to Rs 4,21,121.74 crore and that of State Bank of India rose Rs 3,212.86 crore to Rs 4,10,933.74 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Ltd's valuation dipped Rs 2,772.49 crore to Rs 16,01,382.07 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd was leading the chart of the most-valued domestic firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

In the past week, the benchmark gained 1,129.51 points or 1.97 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI.)