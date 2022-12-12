scorecardresearch
Macrotech Developers shares rise 3%; board okays QIP closure, offer price at Rs 1,026 per share

Macrotech Developers said its board has approved and finalised the confirmation of allocation note to be sent to the eligible qualified institutional buyers, intimating them of transfer of shares pursuant to the offer

The Macrotech Developers’ QIP consisted of an offer for sale of shares by Sambhavnath Trust, Sambhavnath Infrabuild and Farms, Hightown Constructions and Homecraft Developers and Farms The Macrotech Developers’ QIP consisted of an offer for sale of shares by Sambhavnath Trust, Sambhavnath Infrabuild and Farms, Hightown Constructions and Homecraft Developers and Farms

Shares of Macrotech Developers (Lodha) were trading 3 per cent higher in Monday's trade, as the company said the MPS Committee of its board has approved the closure of the qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer.

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 12, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
