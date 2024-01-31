scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Man Infra shares rise 4% as company sells one-fourth of its latest project in two days

Feedback

Man Infra shares rise 4% as company sells one-fourth of its latest project in two days

Shares of Man Infraconstruction surged about 4 per cent to 239.80 on Wednesday, commanding a total market captialization of close to Rs 8,900 crore.

This project by Man Infra offers 4 lakh square feet carpet area and was made available for sale after securing all approvals on Monday. This project by Man Infra offers 4 lakh square feet carpet area and was made available for sale after securing all approvals on Monday.
SUMMARY
  • Man Infra shares rose 4% during Wednesday's trading session.
  • The company has sold 25% of its latest project in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.
  • Garnered Rs 333 crore via sale, estimates a revenue of Rs 1200 cr.

Shares of Man Infraconstructions Ltd (MICL) surged during the trading session on Wednesday after the company announced the sales of its latest project in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai, which was unveiled just a couple of days earlier. The company was informed about the sales figures through an exchange filing during the session. MICL's project 'Aaradhya OnePark in Ghatkopar Mumbai has achieved record sales of Rs 333 crore upon launch on Monday, said the exchange filing on the company. "This remarkable achievement accounts for nearly 25 per cent of the total estimated sales potential from the project, it said. Aaradhya OnePark offers 3 BHK, 4 BHK and 5 BHK configuration residences along with featuring more than 50 lifestyle amenities. This expansive project spans across over 12,000 square meter gated community of 10 societies, located at Ratilal B. Mehta Road (60 Feet Road), Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai, said the company. Following the update, shares of Man Infraconstruction surged about 4 per cent to 239.80 on Wednesday, commanding a total market capitalization of close to Rs 8,900 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 230.70 in the previous trading session on Tuesday. The stock has delivered a return The successful launch of the ‘Aaradhya Onepark’ project is a noteworthy level of performance for the company. This is another significant milestone in the company’s success, said Manan P Shah, Managing Director of Man Infraconstruction. "The outstanding response underscores the demand for premium real estate offerings in Mumbai," he said. This project offers 4 lakh square feet carpet area and was made available for sale after securing all approvals on Monday. MICL Group expects strong sales momentum for the project and expects to generate revenue of Rs 1,200 crore in next 4 years from this project, the company had said in a previous filing. Man Infraconstruction is an integrated EPC (engineering, procurement & construction) company with experience and execution capabilities in port, residential, commercial, industrial and road construction segments with projects spanning across India.

Also read: Hot stocks on January 31: Vakrangee, IREDA, Delhivery, IRFC and more

Also read: L&T, SRF, Astral, Zodiac Energy: Stocks to keep an eye out for

Also read: Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit up 17% YoY at Rs 2,524 crore; stock hits one-year high

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 31, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
Man Infraconstruction Ltd