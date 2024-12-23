Market in numbers: Investors gain over Rs 3 lakh cr as Sensex, Nifty see strong recovery 

Sensex and Nifty made a strong recovery today after five consecutive sessions of losses. Sensex climbed 781 pts to 78,822 and Nifty rose 258 points to 23,845 in early deals. Stocks such as ITC Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel Ltd, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, RIL, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.16%.

Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers

Investors gain Rs 3.38 lakh crore

Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 3.38 lakh crore to Rs 444.37 lakh crore today against Rs 440.99 lakh crore on Friday.

193 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 193 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 72 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Monday.

Mid caps shine, small cap stocks sink

The BSE midcap Index climbed 332.44 points to 46,558 and BSE small cap index slipped 130 pts to 55,018.

Banking, consumer durables shares top gainers

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green. Banking, consumer durables and metals shares were the major gainers with their BSE indices rising 672 points, 579 pts and 497 pts, respectively.

Market breadth

Of 4,069 stocks traded, 1930 stocks were trading in the green. Around 1935 shares were trading in the red while 204 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits higher than upper circuits

Around 273 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market rallied in the early morning session. On the other hand, 287 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 3,597.82 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1374.37 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Benchmark indices ended lower on Friday. Sensex lost 1176.45 pts to 78,041 and Nifty fell 364.20 points to 23,587.50.