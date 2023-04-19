Mastek, Tata Communications, Alok Industries Q4 results today

Tata Communications, Mastek, Alok Industries and ICICI Securities are among a handful companies that will disclose their March quarter results today. The boards of Asit C Mehta Financial Services and Mehai Technology will consider rights issues.

The board of Continental Securities will consider issue of warrants today. Meanwhile, Taylormade Renewables has postponed its board meeting from Wednesday to Friday , due to unavoidable circumstances. The company board will consider issuance of shares on preferential basis, and issuance of warrant on preferential basis in its meeting on Friday.

Tata Communications, ICICI Securities, Alok Industries, Mastek will announce their March quarter results today. Except for Alok Industries, the other three companies will also consider declaring final dividend for the financial year FY2022-23. Mastek will host earnings call at 5 pm (IST).

On Thursday, shares of Thyrocare Technologies and Huhtamaki India will go ex-dividend. Global Capital Markets will turn ex-bonus and ex-split. Thyrocare Technologies shares would turn ex-dividend. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share. Ex-date for the same is today. The company would pay the dividend to eligible shareholders on May 7.

Huhtamaki India shares would turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. Ex-date for the same is today. The company would pay the dividend to eligible shareholders on June 6.

Global Capital Markets would turn ex-bonus in the 6:10 ratio. The scrip would also get split from a face value of Rs 10 to ten shares with face value of Re 1 each.