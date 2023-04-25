scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Meghmani Finechem shares plunge 5%, hit sub-Rs 1,000 level in knee-jerk reaction to Q4 results

Feedback

Meghmani Finechem shares plunge 5%, hit sub-Rs 1,000 level in knee-jerk reaction to Q4 results

Meghmani Finechem reported a 13 per cent YoY jump in sales at Rs 562 crore for the quarter against Rs 499 crore YoY. Revenue contribution from derivatives & specialty chemical segment increased 38 per cent YoY.

Meghmani Finechem said volume growth for the quarter stood at 15 per cent YoY, led by new product CPVC Resin and Epichlorohydrin contribution and growth in volume of caustic soda and hydrogen peroxide Meghmani Finechem said volume growth for the quarter stood at 15 per cent YoY, led by new product CPVC Resin and Epichlorohydrin contribution and growth in volume of caustic soda and hydrogen peroxide

Shares of integrated chemical manufacturer Meghmani Finechem plunged 5 per cent in Tuesday's trade in a knee-jerk reaction to the company's March quarter results. The company reported a 22 per cent year-on-year drop in net profit at Rs 77 crore in the fourth quarter compared with Rs 99 crore profit in the same quarter last year.

This is even as revenue for the quarter rose 13 per cent YoY to Rs 562 crore from Rs 499 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue contribution from derivatives & specialty chemical segment increased 38 per cent YoY.

The stock dropped 5.17 per cent to hit a low of Rs 990.90 on BSE.

Volume growth for the quarter stood at 15 per cent YoY, led by new product CPVC Resin and Epichlorohydrin contribution and growth in volume of caustic soda and hydrogen peroxide

The capacity utilisation of hydrogen peroxide reached 98 per cent, CMS 102 per cent.

Realisation for caustic soda dropped 23 per cent, chloromethanes dropped 13 per cent and hydrogen peroxide increased 1 per cent.

"Our strategy to diversify in high value new products and continuous expansion has brought us volume growth of 15 per cent YoY and 13 per cent QoQ. Revenue contribution from derivatives & specialty chemical segment touched 38 per cent of our revenue in Q4FY23 and our efforts are to further enhance revenue share from this segment. All our future expansion plans are towards this segment,” said Chairman and Managing Director Maulik Patel.

Also read: ITC, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Bharti Airtel shares outdo Nifty in phases of FPI outflows!

Also read: Infosys, TCS disappoint market but FPIs bullish on IT stocks in April; bank, auto shares also on buy list

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 25, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Meghmani Finechem Ltd
Meghmani Finechem Ltd