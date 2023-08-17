scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Multibagger microcap Sylph Technologies to raise funds via warrants and QIP

Feedback

Multibagger microcap Sylph Technologies to raise funds via warrants and QIP

Incorporated in 1992, Sylph Technologies provides software development services and solutions, newspaper distribution and trading of financial instruments.

The fundraising committee of the company has also approved issuance and allotment of equity shares for another aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore. The fundraising committee of the company has also approved issuance and allotment of equity shares for another aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore.
SUMMARY
  • Sylph Technologies to issue 26 crore warrants to raise Rs 83.2 crore
  • The company board will also raise Rs 100 crore via QIP route.
  • The stock has delivered a return of 1600% in the last two years.

The company board of directors of Sylph Technologies, a microcap player, has approved fund raising through preferential issue not exceeding Rs 83.20 crore. The company has offered 26 crore company warrants in this preferential issue that is available for non promoters and public category investors at a price of Rs 3.20 per equity share. Each warrant will carry a right exercisable by the holder to subscribe to the one equity share of the company to non-promoters, public category shareholders on a preferential basis at the given issue price of Rs 3.20 per warrant. However, the warrant is subject to approval from shareholders and other statutory approvals. The fundraising committee of the company has also approved issuance and allotment of equity shares for another aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore by way of QIP’s, ADR, GDR, FCCB or any other method or combination thereof including series of right issue, each tranche not exceeding Rs 50 crore on such terms, the company added in the exchange filing. Shares of Sylph Technologies surged 7 per cent to Rs 3.40 on Thursday. The stock had settled at Rs 3.19 on Monday. The stock has delivered a return of more than 1,600 per cent in the last two years, while it has gained over 200 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 1.12 apiece. Incorporated in 1992, Sylph Technologies provides software development services and solutions, newspaper distribution and trading of financial instruments. Company is a development partner, e-commerce enabler and solution provider for various industries.

Also read: Hot stocks on August 17, 2023: Adani Power, Suzlon Energy, IRFC, Cipla and more

Also read: YES Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, Infosys, LIC, IRCTC shares: 11 of 15 top retail stock bets disappoint in 2023

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 17, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Sylph Technologies Ltd
Sylph Technologies Ltd