Multibagger Navratna stock falls despite fresh order win, check details 

Shares of multibagger NBCC India fell over 2% on Friday despite the firm winning an order worth Rs 65.15 crore from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in East Delhi. NBCC stock was trading 2.35% lower at Rs 113.80 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 116.90 on BSE. Market cap of the Navratna firm fell to Rs 30,820 crore. Total 4.21 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.86 crore in the current session. The multibagger stock has risen 172% in a year and gained 453.61% in two years.

The details of the order are given below.

A. Construction of permanent campus for JNV, Distt, East Delhi, Delhi (U.T. of Delhi)-Additional Sanction for Rs 32.79 crore.

B. Construction of permanent campus for JNV, Distt, Shahdara (Delhi) (U.T. of Delhi)-Additional Sanction for Rs 32.36 crore.

The multibagger stock saw high volatility with a beta of 1.6 during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Navratna firm’s stock stands at 49.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. NBCC shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day 20 day, 50 day but higher than 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.