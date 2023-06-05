Multibagger RO Jewels shares hit upper circuit, up 22% in a week

Shares of RO Jewels extended their gains and hit an upper circuit during the trading session on Monday as the microcap player reported a strong performance in the period that ended on March 31, 2023. Its net profit surged manifold for the March 2023 quarter.



The gems and jewelry player has announced a stellar rise of 2,414 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the net profit at earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, at Rs 1.91 crore, which was Rs 0.07 lakh crore a year ago. On a sequential (QoQ) basis, the net profit rose over 1,800 per cent Rs 0.1 crore.



RO Jewels' revenue from operating increased about 1,350 per cent YoY and 3,000 per cent QoQ to Rs 490.72 crore for the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal (Q4FY23). The company had clocked a revenue from operations at Rs 33.99 crore and Rs 15.81 crore in the March 2022 quarter (Q4FY22) and December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23).



Shares of RO Jewels hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent to Rs 4.87 apiece on Monday, compared to its previous close at Rs 4.64 on Friday. The scrip had surged about 22 per cent in the last one week, though its performance has been flat in the last one month. The scrip has gained more than 125 per cent from its 52-week low.



For the entire year ended on March 31, 2023, the company reported a 1,050 per cent jump in the net profit at Rs 2.01 crore, compared to its net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 920 per cent to Rs 506.52 crore during the period under review.



RO Jewels is a debt-free player, engaged actively in the wholesale trade of gold and silver chains. Its primary focus is on offering a range of gold-based chains, bracelets, gold & silver bars, and necklaces. The company exclusively acquires ready-made chains and other jewelry items from established jewelry manufacturers and independent wholesalers located in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.



The company's jewelry products are predominantly distributed throughout Gujarat, employing a combination of B2B marketing and direct/outbound marketing strategies. The company boasts a diverse and extensive portfolio.



The corporate history of the company showcases a competitive comparison with its industry peers, showcasing its exceptional performance and commendable results.

