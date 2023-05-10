Multibagger stock: Balu Forge shares rise 4% after strong Q4 results

Shares of Balu Forge Industries jumped more than 4 per cent during the early trade on Wednesday after the company announced a strong performance for the period ended on March 31, 2023. The company is also eyeing its listing at National Stock Exchange (NSE).



Balu Forge Industries reported a 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 15.24 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023. Its profit stood at Rs 10.64 crore in the year ago period, while its bottomline stood at Rs 11.45 crore in the December 2022 quarter.



The company reported a more than 50 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 123.78 crore, which was Rs 82.29 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. The company's consolidated operational revenue stood at Rs 89.39 crore in the preceding quarter.



Balu Forge Industries' shares rose more than 4 per cent to Rs 112.50 on Wednesday, before giving up its gains to trade at Rs 106.31 at 10.00 am. The scrip had settled at Rs 108.20 on Tuesday. The company was commanding a market capitalization of more than Rs 905 crore.



Balu Forge Industries is a forging and machining company based out of India, which has delivered a return of 20 per cent in the last one month. The stock is up 70 per cent in the last six months, while the stock has more than doubled since September 2022.



Balu Forge Industries' consolidated net profit increased 30 per cent to Rs 38.91 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2023, which was Rs 29.84 crore in the year ago period. Its revenue from operations increased over 14 per cent to Rs 326.64 crore during the period under review.



The company board in its meeting held on Tuesday, May 09, approved the direct listing of the company at National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).



Incorporated in 1989, Balu Forge Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of fully finished and semi-finished crankshafts and forged components. It has the capability to manufacture components conforming to both new emission regulations and the new energy vehicles.

