Multibagger stock slips 5%, gives up Rs 10,000 mark despite fresh order win 

Shares of Solar Industries India Ltd slipped over 5% in the afternoon session today even as the defence firm said it received export order worth Rs 399.4 crore for supply of defence products, to be delivered over three years. Solar Industries India stock slipped 5.24% to Rs 9,850 today against the previous close of Rs 10,398.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 89,734 crore. Total 2757 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.76 crore on BSE. The stock had a beta of 1.2 in the last one year, indicating high volatility during the period.

The defence stock delivered multibagger returns of 147% and 325.97% in two and three years, respectively.

It hit a record high of Rs 13,300 on July 11 in 2024. Since then, the Solar Industries stock has lost 25.59% from peak.



In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Solar Industries India stands at 40.8, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Solar Industries India shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"We are pleased to share that our Company Solar Industries India Limited have received expert orders worth INR 399.4 Crores for Supply of Defence Products, to be delivered over a period of 3 years," said Solar Industries.

Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.